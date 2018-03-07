 Govt expects additional dividend from RBI before March 31, says DEA secretary | business news | Hindustan Times
Mar 07, 2018-Wednesday
Govt expects additional dividend from RBI before March 31, says DEA secretary

Reports said that the Indian government expects to receive Rs 100 billion ($1.5 billion) as interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India this month.

business Updated: Mar 07, 2018 14:03 IST
Subhash Chandra Garg, DEA secretary, said the government expects an additional dividend from the RBI by March 31.
The government is expecting an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India before March 31,secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Subhash Chandra Garg,said on Wednesday.

There have been reports that the central bank might pay an extra 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018, though Garg declined to give further details.

