Govt expects additional dividend from RBI before March 31, says DEA secretary

The government is expecting an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India before March 31,secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Subhash Chandra Garg,said on Wednesday.

There have been reports that the central bank might pay an extra 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018, though Garg declined to give further details.

