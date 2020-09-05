e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Govt recruitments to continue’: Finance Ministry clarifies order banning creation of new posts

‘Govt recruitments to continue’: Finance Ministry clarifies order banning creation of new posts

The ministry today said the order issued by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) on Friday only deals with internal procedure for creation of posts.

business Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI)
         

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified there is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in the Government of India, a day after it issued an order banning creation of new posts in central ministries, with a view to ease pressure on government resources due to the current fiscal situation.

In a new circular today, the ministry said normal recruitment process through various government agencies will continue, adding that Friday’s circular only deals with internal procedure for creation of posts.

“There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in the Government of India. Normal recruitment through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) etc. will continue as usual without any curbs”, the Finance Ministry said today.

“Department of Expenditure (DoE) circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does not in any way affect or curtail recruitment”, it further said.

The circular issued by the DoE on Friday had listed out administrative expenditure measures and ban on creation of posts, in a bid to protect and preserve priority expenditure.

tags
top news
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In