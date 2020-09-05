‘Govt recruitments to continue’: Finance Ministry clarifies order banning creation of new posts

business

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:17 IST

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified there is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in the Government of India, a day after it issued an order banning creation of new posts in central ministries, with a view to ease pressure on government resources due to the current fiscal situation.

In a new circular today, the ministry said normal recruitment process through various government agencies will continue, adding that Friday’s circular only deals with internal procedure for creation of posts.

“There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in the Government of India. Normal recruitment through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) etc. will continue as usual without any curbs”, the Finance Ministry said today.

“Department of Expenditure (DoE) circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does not in any way affect or curtail recruitment”, it further said.

The circular issued by the DoE on Friday had listed out administrative expenditure measures and ban on creation of posts, in a bid to protect and preserve priority expenditure.