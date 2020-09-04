Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries

business

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:44 IST

In a significant move, the Ministry of Finance on Friday issued an order, banning creation of new posts in central ministries, taking into account the current fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on government resources, which, the ministry said, had led to a requirement of further economy and rationalisation of non-property expenditure.

The order, issued by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Finance Ministry, also listed out certain administrative expenditure measures , adding that there was also a need to protect and preserve priority expenditure.

Here’s what the rules are:

Administrative Expenditure

(1.) No printing/publishing of books, publications, documents etc. on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian missions.

(2.) Expenditure on functions like Foundation Day etc. to be discouraged and, if necessary, curtailed. Travel for such functions or provisions of bags or mementos to be avoided.

(3.) All ministries/departments may carry out a review of the individual consultants appointed in their respective ministries/departments. Due economy may be observed while determining the consultants’ fees and ensuring that the fees is not ‘disproportionate’.

Creation of posts

(1.) Ban on creation of new posts in ministries/departments, attached offices, subordinate offices etc. without the permission of the DoE. This will cover all creation of posts under powers given to organisations regardless of the source of the said power.

(2.) If any posts have been created after 01.07.2020 under such powers, without DoE’s approval and have not been filled, these will not be filled. Permission to be taken from DoE for any post deemed ‘absolutely essential’.

Lastly, secretaries of ministry/departments shall be responsible for compliance of the said instructions, by virtue of being the Chief Accounting Authorities under rule 70 of the GFR, the order said.