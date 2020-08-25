e-paper
Home / Business News / HT Media launches HT AdWorks, first-of-its-kind affordable advertising programme

HT Media launches HT AdWorks, first-of-its-kind affordable advertising programme

From the house of Hindustan Times Media Group, HT AdWorks offers expert media consultations and discounted advertising solutions to help businesses grow faster than ever.

business Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Times AdWorks is a business-friendly program that provides the ease of advertising across print, internet and radio on a single integrated platform to reach more than 20 crore customers across India.
Hindustan Times (HT) Media Group, recently launched its latest program - HT AdWorks, that enables advertisers to leverage the group’s media expertise via special consultative sessions and discounted advertising solutions to grow their businesses and earn higher ROIs.

As the economic fallout due to Covid-19 continues, most businesses are struggling to stay afloat and the road to recovery is seeming long and arduous. HT AdWorks has been created to address exactly this. It is a game changer that aims to catalyze this recovery and help Retail, SME, SMBs to gain success.

With a legacy of 96 years, HT Media has grown today to become one of India’s largest media companies. It brings to the audience the most authentic and relevant news across genres, unmatched entertainment in over 15 cities via our radio channels, a leading jobs portal, robust advertising platforms and lots more through its leading newspapers, electronic media and innovative web platforms.

The leading print brands of HT Media Group have amassed over 56mn readers across India.

Similarly, the Radio Broadcasts are tuned in by more than 25mn listeners, while the Digital reach of HT Media is over 150mn. HT Media also has a highly engaged community across all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Combining this massive advertising reach of the HT Media Group, makes this new program – HT Adworks, an asset to the growth strategy for businesses.

In light of the Covid-19 health crisis, HT Media group has organized a series of Free Virtual Consultative Events that will create a new immersive online experience for advertisers to learn more about HT AdWorks. We’ve chosen Bangalore as the first location for our virtual expert media consultative event that will be held over the course of four days: August 18-21, 2020.

Talking about the program, Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO-Print said, “As an organization we are always striving to go above and beyond for both, our consumers and our partners. With the same intent especially given the unprecedented times we are all facing, the HT Media group has developed a program, where we leverage our expertise and help businesses that are grappling to survive the pandemic. HT Adworks, is this one-of-a-kind platform that will not only help businesses to grow but also sustain their success with the entire might of the HT Media Group behind them.”

To learn more about HT AdWorks, please click here. You can also check out our social media pages to stay updated with what’s new and exciting on the HT AdWorks’ front.

