ICICI Bank Q2 net profit dives 42% to Rs 1,205 crore

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

business Updated: Oct 26, 2018 17:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
ICICI Bank,ICICI Bank Q2,ICICI Bank Q2 results
ICICI Bank shares closed at Rs 315.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.45 per cent from their previous close. (Reuters File Photo)

ICICI Bank Friday reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018.

The country’s largest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,071.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income of the bank on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 31,914.82 crore as against Rs 30,190.54 crore a year ago. On a standalone basis, its net profit fell by 56 per cent to Rs 908.88 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 2,058.19 crore in July-September 2017.

Total income of the ICICI Bank on a standalone basis stood at Rs 18,262.12 crore during the September quarter, down from Rs 18,763.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Its shares closed at Rs 315.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.45 per cent from their previous close.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 17:42 IST

