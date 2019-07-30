New Delhi -°C
‘If&when I win...’: Donald Trump repeats warning to China on trade deal
"The deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all," Trump tweeted as the latest US-China trade talks began in Shanghai.
Washington
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term in office to finalize any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 US presidential contest they will get no agreement or a worse one.
“The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all,” Trump tweeted as the latest US-China trade talks began in Shanghai.
