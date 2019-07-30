‘If&when I win...’: Donald Trump repeats warning to China on trade deal

business

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:09 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term in office to finalize any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 US presidential contest they will get no agreement or a worse one.

“The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all,” Trump tweeted as the latest US-China trade talks began in Shanghai.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:53 IST