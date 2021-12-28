Income tax return: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online

business

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:24 IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to file the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 or assessment year 2020-21 to December 31. The deadline to file ITR by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 ends on December 31 and the last date for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021. The due date was extended from July 31 and then again till October 31, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to rules, those who earn Rs 250,000 or more annually are mandatorily required to file ITRs. The limit for senior citizens or those between 60 years and 80 years of age is Rs 500,000.

If you do not file your ITR by December 31, you will have to pay a penalty up to Rs 10,000. Those whose taxable income is up to Rs 500,000 will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 if they file their ITR after December 31. Apart from this, those whose taxable income is more than Rs 500,000, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 rupees if they file their income tax return after December 31.

Here is how you can file your income tax return online:

1. You will have to log on to the official website of the income tax department incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in using their Permanent Account Number (PAN).

2. You will have to tap on New to e-filling if you are registering for the first time, otherwise you can click on the registered user option.

3. You will have to select the user type.

4. Then enter your PAN card detail, surname, middle name, first name, date of birth and residential status.

5. Now fill the registration form.

6. Verify your registration.

7. Log in after registering and file your return. You will have to provide all the relevant documents in the correct format.

9. You will have to prepare and submit your return and income tax and interest if any will be automatically calculated.

8. You will have to verify your returns after submitting them. You can do this using the Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or Aadhaar OTP or digital signature certificate.