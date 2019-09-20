e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 20, 2019

Incorrect to say India on 5 percent growth trajectory: PM Modi’s economic advisor Bibek Debroy

Bibek Debroy said there have been instances in the past when GDP growth fell below 5 per cent during a quarter, but recovered to 7 per cent in the very next quarter.

business Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The GDP growth in the April-June quarter of the 2019- 20 fiscal was 5 per cent, according to government data.
The GDP growth in the April-June quarter of the 2019- 20 fiscal was 5 per cent, according to government data.(PTI Photo)
         

Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy on Friday it would be incorrect to conclude that India is on a 5 percent growth trajectory on the basis of just one quarter’s GDP print.

The GDP growth in the April-June quarter of the 2019- 20 fiscal was 5 per cent, according to government data.

“One quarter of 5 per cent does not mean we are on a 5 percent growth trajectory,” Debroy said at the CII Banking Colloquim here.

Allaying fears of an economic downturn, he said there have been instances in the past when GDP growth fell below 5 per cent during a quarter, but recovered to 7 per cent in the very next quarter.

Debroy also said GST collection has been revenue negative so far instead of being revenue neutral.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:22 IST

tags
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt Birthday
Top News
latest news
India News
Business News
don't miss