e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India passenger vehicle sales up 14% in August: Industry body

India passenger vehicle sales up 14% in August: Industry body

Total passenger vehicle sales for the month rose to 215,916 from 189,129 a year earlier. However, sales in July fell 3.86% to 182,779 vehicles.

business Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:28 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bangalore
Total passenger vehicle sales for the month rose to 215,916 from 189,129 a year earlier. However, sales in July fell 3.86% to 182,779 vehicles.
Total passenger vehicle sales for the month rose to 215,916 from 189,129 a year earlier. However, sales in July fell 3.86% to 182,779 vehicles.(PTI)
         

Total passenger vehicle sales in India rose 14.16% in August from a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

Total passenger vehicle sales for the month rose to 215,916 from 189,129 a year earlier. However, sales in July fell 3.86% to 182,779 vehicles.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Rhea Chakraborty could move high court next week after bail plea rejected
Rhea Chakraborty could move high court next week after bail plea rejected
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Joint statement stresses need for China-India confidence building
Joint statement stresses need for China-India confidence building
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic to launch on September 17, teaser revealed
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic to launch on September 17, teaser revealed
Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea
Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In