The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.2% year-on-year growth in December
India’s infrastructure output grew 6.7% in January from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday. The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.2% year-on-year growth in December.
During April-January, the annual output growth was 4.3%, data showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India’s industrial output.