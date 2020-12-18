e-paper
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 18, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 18, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:05 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 18, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 18, 2020
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 49720) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 49710). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 49368.57) by 0.71%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.49720) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1885.0) saw a drop of 0.04%.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 18, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.04% to $1885.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 2.54% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1837.1). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.93% to $25.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 1.05% to $1039.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50129 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49720 . 

MCX Gold on Dec 18, 2020

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 50129 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 67699 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 49720) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49710), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.0 to $1885.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50129.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 18, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

