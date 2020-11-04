Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 04, 2020

business

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:08 IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50960.0 from Rs. 50950.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50911.43 by 0.1%.

Although the gold price in both global($1880.2) as well as Indian market(Rs. 50960.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.06%.

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 04, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.06% to $1880.2 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.07% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1900.2). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.44% to $23.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.24% to $847.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51446.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50960.0 .

MCX Gold on Nov 04, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.617.7 per kg to the price level of Rs. 61770.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50960.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50950.0), along with global spot prices growth of $1.0 to $1880.2 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51446.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 04, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.