Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 30, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 30, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:07 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 30, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 30, 2020
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 50690.0) is lower than this week's average of Rs. 50902.86 by 0.42%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 50680.0.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50690.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.49%. The global spot price is $1875.8.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 30, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.49% to $1875.8 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.49% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1903.8). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.14% to $23.5 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.0% to $860.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50360.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50690.0 . 

MCX Gold on Oct 30, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 60533.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50690.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50680.0), along with global spot prices growth of $9.0 to $1875.8 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50360.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 30, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

