e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 29, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 29, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:54 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 29, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 29, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 49260.0) is lower than this week's average of Rs. 49410.0 by 0.3%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 49250.0.

Although the gold price in both global($1883.7) as well as Indian market(Rs. 49260.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.14%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 29, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1883.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.14%. This price level is 2.59% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1932.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 2.78% to $23.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.56% to $880.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50081.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49260.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 29, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 60680.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 49260.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49250.0), along with global spot prices growth of $2.0 to $1883.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50081.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 29, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In