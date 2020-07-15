e-paper
Home / Business News / JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Ambani

JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Ambani

Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

business Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., are displayed at a store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., are displayed at a store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.(Bloomberg)
         

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India’s first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.

JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web.

Addressing the company’s 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

