e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Levi Strauss warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs

Levi Strauss warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs

Cutting about 700 positions, or roughly 15% of its workforce, in non-retail, non-manufacturing segments would help the company save $100 million annually, Levi Strauss said.

business Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The company reported a 25% increase in its online business in the second quarter ended May 24, with a month-over-month rise of nearly 80% in May.
The company reported a 25% increase in its online business in the second quarter ended May 24, with a month-over-month rise of nearly 80% in May.(Reuters)
         

Levi Strauss & Co on Tuesday cautioned its business would be hit in the second half of the year, even as the denim apparel maker’s sales have been improving at its reopened stores, following government-mandated Covid-19 lockdowns.

The company also said it would cut about 700 positions, or roughly 15% of its workforce, in non-retail, non-manufacturing segments that would help it save $100 million annually.

Met with temporary closure of its own stores as well as partner outlets, Levi introduced curbside pickup and started fulfilling online orders at its stores as customers turned to online shopping to avoid contact with people.

The company reported a 25% increase in its online business in the second quarter ended May 24, with a month-over-month rise of nearly 80% in May.

Levi added that weekly sales performance in company-operated stores was improving sequentially, as productivity in the final week of June reached 80% compared to a year earlier.

Still, Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the early trends.

The company also expects its margins for the rest of the year to be under pressure as it tries to offload excess inventory that remained unsold during the lockdowns.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company, which have lost about a quarter of their value since the start of the year, fell 4% in extended trading.

Net revenue in the second quarter fell 62% to $497.5 million, but beat analysts’ expectations of $485.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Levi reported net loss attributable to the company of $363.5 million compared with a profit of $28.2 million, a year earlier, largely due to $242 million in restructuring charges and inventory costs.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 48 cents per share, narrower than expectations.

tags
top news
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In