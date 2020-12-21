e-paper
Most Indian stocks fall as coronavirus cases top 10 million

Most Indian stocks fall as coronavirus cases top 10 million

Virus infections have crossed the 10 million mark in the world’s second-largest hotspot as India awaits several emergency vaccine approvals. Meanwhile, monetary policy members unanimously voted to keep interest rates lower to battle a recession, overlooking high inflation, according to minutes of the Dec. 2-4 meeting released Friday.

business Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 10:47 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.
Most Indian stocks fell as investors assessed heady valuations and new virus cases ahead of the winter holidays.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 46,966.57 as of 10:09 a.m. in Mumbai, as about two stocks fell for each one that rose. The NSE Nifty 50 Index lost 0.1%. Both measures extended record highs with gains of almost 2% last week, marking their longest weekly winning streaks since April 2019.

Street earnings growth expectations are high and market valuations are at a peak at a time that prospects of growth revival aren’t robust enough, Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Saion Mukherjee said in a note published Saturday.

“The impact of the pandemic on consumers is large, and credit growth and spreads are far from indicating a sanguine outlook,” he wrote.

Virus infections have crossed the 10 million mark in the world’s second-largest hotspot as India awaits several emergency vaccine approvals. Meanwhile, monetary policy members unanimously voted to keep interest rates lower to battle a recession, overlooking high inflation, according to minutes of the Dec. 2-4 meeting released Friday.

The yield on the most-traded 5.77% 2030 sovereign bond rose one basis point to 5.97% while the rupee weakened 0.2% to 73.7263 per dollar.

