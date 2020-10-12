Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally
In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure".
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai.
“There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning,” a BSE spokesperson said.
The NSE too said it is functioning normally.
Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.
Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.