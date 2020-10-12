e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said “the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure”.

business Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A suburban passenger train goes past high-voltage electricity towers in Mumbai.
A suburban passenger train goes past high-voltage electricity towers in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo )
         

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai.

“There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning,” a BSE spokesperson said.

The NSE too said it is functioning normally.

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said “the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure”.

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

tags
top news
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 86.36%, says health ministry
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
One in every 130 females globally is living in modern slavery: UN report
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In