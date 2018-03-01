Odisha approves 7th Pay commission recommendations for PSUs

Odisha government has announced it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees in the state with effect from January 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the concerned department for revision of salary of state PSUs, as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Though the state government had earlier on August 29, 2017 announced salaries for government employees in accordance with the recommendations of the commission, no decision was taken for PSU employees.

The decision will benefit over eight lakh state government employees and pensioners.