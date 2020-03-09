Oil down about 20 per cent after Saudi price cuts

Oil plunged about 20 per cent Monday after Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by OPEC and its allies to strike a deal to support energy markets.

The two main contracts were both down about 20 per cent, with West Texas Intermediate sliding to about USD 32 a barrel and Brent crude to about USD 36 a barrel.