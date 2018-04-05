Ola to offer in-trip insurance to riders starting Re 1

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday said it will offer in-trip insurance cover to riders, who can avail the service by paying Re 1 for intra-city travel.

Ola has partnered with Acko General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance to launch the program across over 110 cities in the country, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

The company, which already offers an insurance programme to its driver partners, will offer an opt-in insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh as well as cover for missed flights and loss of baggage, it added.

Commuters can opt for an in-trip insurance cover at a premium of Re 1 per ride for intra-city travel, Rs 10 for Ola Rentals and Rs 15 for Ola outstation rides.

The facility would be available to all users, including cabs, auto, kaali-peeli, and e-rickshaws.

The programme is being rolled out for customers in major metros and will be scaled up to all cities, covering the entire base in the coming weeks, the statement said.

The programme will provide benefits in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, among other facilities.

The claims can be made through the Ola app as well as the provider’s website and call centre, it added.

“The launch of this initiative, a first of its kind in India, reiterates our resolve of building customer-first solutions,” Ola chief operating officer Vishal Kaul said.