Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:06 IST

Paul Krugman is one of the preeminent economists of our time, having won the 2008 Nobel Prize in Economics for his groundbreaking work on international trade and economic geography. He is also well known as a regular Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times where he speaks the truth as he sees it in the most compelling terms.

In addition to the Nobel Prize, Professor Krugman was also awarded the American Economic Association’s John Bates Clark medal for his work on international trade. He is the author or editor of more than 20 books, including, ‘End This Depression Now!’, ‘The Great Unraveling’, a New York Times bestseller and an updated edition of his 1999 book, ‘The Return of Depression Economics’, titled ‘The Return of Depression Economics and the Crisis of 2008’.

Paul Krugman is a Professor of Economics and Distinguished Scholar at the Graduate Center’s Luxembourg Income Study Center at City University of New York (CUNY). Previously, he was professor of economics at Princeton University.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:06 IST