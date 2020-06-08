e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 60 paise per litre for 2nd consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 60 paise per litre for 2nd consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices were last revised on March 16 under the dynamic pricing policy but some state governments like Delhi raised value added tax (VAT) or cess to shore up their revenues, which went down during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

business Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi.
A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo )
         

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 60 paise per litre for the second consecutive day on Monday.

The hike ended an 83-day hiatus in rate revision by state-owned oil companies which have reverted to a daily price revision, reports PTI.

After the revision, petrol will now cost Rs 72.46 per litre as against Rs 71,86 on Sunday, while diesel price has gone up to Rs 70.59 per litre from Rs 69.99, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Oil companies had raised fuel prices by the same amount on Sunday as well.

Petrol and diesel prices were last revised on March 16 under the dynamic pricing policy but some state governments like Delhi raised value added tax (VAT) or cess to shore up their revenues, which went down during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Though the Centre on May 6 had raised the excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 and on diesel by Rs 13 per litre to recompense for revenue loss due to Covid-19 lockdown, this did not impact the retail sale price. Oil companies had decided to adjust the excise hike against the reduction required because of the drop in international prices instead of passing it on to the consumers.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Operation Samudra Setu: Navy ships to bring back Indian nationals from Iran
Operation Samudra Setu: Navy ships to bring back Indian nationals from Iran
Covid-19 LIVE: Navy’s INS Shardul in Iran to evacuate Indian citizens from Iran
Covid-19 LIVE: Navy’s INS Shardul in Iran to evacuate Indian citizens from Iran
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian, 9 in 24 hrs
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian, 9 in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally soars to over 2.56 lakh, death toll at 7,135
India’s Covid-19 tally soars to over 2.56 lakh, death toll at 7,135
As country reopens under Unlock 1, some restrictions to continue in these places
As country reopens under Unlock 1, some restrictions to continue in these places
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 60 paise per litre for 2nd consecutive day
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 60 paise per litre for 2nd consecutive day
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In