e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Petrol price hiked by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise in seventh increase in a row

Petrol price hiked by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise in seventh increase in a row

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

business Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
People seen refilling their motorbikes at a Petrol Pump during lockdown, at Lodhi Road, in New Delhi.
People seen refilling their motorbikes at a Petrol Pump during lockdown, at Lodhi Road, in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 75.16 per litre from Rs 74.57, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 73.39 a litre from Rs 72.81, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. This is the seventh daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In seven hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.9 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances. Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices.

tags
top news
Situation along our borders with China is under control, says Army chief
Situation along our borders with China is under control, says Army chief
LIVE: Maharashtra slashes Covid-19 testing rates for private labs
LIVE: Maharashtra slashes Covid-19 testing rates for private labs
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for nearly 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for nearly 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Bihar man released by Nepal after firing incident: Report
Bihar man released by Nepal after firing incident: Report
‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment
‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In