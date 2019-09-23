Petrol prices continue to surge, reach Rs 73.91 per litre in New Delhi

business

Petrol prices continue to surge across major cities in India. New Delhi which has seen a steady rise in the prices of petrol, saw a similar pattern on the opening day of the week as the fuel prices hiked by Rs 0.29 taking it to Rs 73.91 per litre int he capital.

Oil prices have surged by more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s ARAMCO’s Abqaiq oil facility.

Union Minister Dharmedra Pradhan while speaking to a news agency had earlier assured that there will be no effect on oil distribution and supply in the country following attacks on the oil stabilisation centres of Saudi Arabia’s ARAMCO. He had said, “It is unfortunate that the oil stabilisation centres of Aramco have been attacked. Following the attacks, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian Ambassador in Riyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure a steady supply to India.”

“We have reviewed our overall crude oil supplies for the month of September with our Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). We are confident there would be no supply disruption to India. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” he added.

There has been a steady rise in diesel and petrol prices across all the major cities since last week. Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata also saw a surge in fuel prices. Last Sunday, these cities saw prices rise by Rs 1.67, Rs 1.64 and Rs 1.66 to Rs 76.52, Rs 79.29 and Rs 76.36 per litre, respectively, over the weekend, according to the data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

The attack on ARAMCO’s oil facilities affected more than five per cent of global oil supply.

(With inputs from ANI)

