Reliance Industries market valuation crosses Rs 14-lakh cr mark

Reliance Industries market valuation crosses Rs 14-lakh cr mark

The stock of RIL, the country’s most-valued firm, jumped 4.15 per cent to close at Rs 2,146.20 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.95 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,162.80.

business Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL is India’s most-valuable listed company
Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL is India's most-valuable listed company
         

Reliance Industries’ market valuation crossed the Rs 14-lakh crore mark on Friday as its stock rallied over 4 per cent to scale its fresh peak.

The company’s partly paid-up shares, listed separately, have a market capitalisation of Rs 54,262.45 crore. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries now stands at Rs 14,14,825.44 crore.

The stock of the country’s most-valued firm jumped 4.15 per cent to close at Rs 2,146.20 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.95 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,162.80.

This took its market valuation to Rs 13,60,562.99 crore at the close of trade on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate rose 4.40 per cent to close at Rs 2,148.40.

Shares of Reliance Industries had on Thursday also jumped nearly 3 per cent amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate’s retail arm.

The company’s partly paid-up shares zoomed 8.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,284.50 on the BSE.

ReliancePP, the partly paid-up shares issued in the recently concluded rights issue, had listed on the stock exchanges on June 15 this year.

While RIL is the country’s most-valuable listed company, the second-placed TCS has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,09,408.14 crore, followed by HDFC Bank at the third place with an m-cap of Rs 6,14,252.37 crore.

Since last Thursday, RIL’s shares have jumped 16.44 per cent.

So far this year, RIL shares have gained 41.74 per cent.

