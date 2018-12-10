Rupee forwards post biggest daily slump in over 5 years after RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns

Rupee forwards posted their biggest daily slump in more than five years on Monday, after Reserve Bank of India Governor, Urjit Patel, resigned for “personal reasons”.

The one-month contract was last quoted at 72.62 per dollar compared to a spot market rate of 71.35 percent dollar.

The surprise resignation of the Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel on Monday should be a matter of concern for all Indians and needs to be investigated, former central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said.

Patel stepped down, citing “personal reasons”, a statement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Urjit Patel, who abruptly resigned on Monday had steered the banking system from chaos to stability.

“Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability,” Modi said in a tweet.

