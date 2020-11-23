e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

business Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
On Friday, the local unit had settled at 74.16 against the greenback.
On Friday, the local unit had settled at 74.16 against the greenback.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The rupee opened on a flat note and was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in opening session on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases offset positive sentiments surrounding the progress on the vaccine front.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.12 against the US dollar. In early trade, the local unit also touched 74.17 against the American currency.

On Friday, the local unit had settled at 74.16 against the greenback.

“The overall sentiment prevailing globally can be best described as one of cautious optimism. With a couple of vaccines having been proven effective in trials, the question now is how much the situation gets worse before it becomes better and how much more damage is inflicted upon the economy until then,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.13 per cent to 92.26.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 9.30 points higher at 43,891.55, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 8.60 points to 12,867.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.47 per cent to USD 45.17 per barrel.

tags
top news
SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation
SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In