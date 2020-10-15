e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 73.36 against US dollar

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 73.36 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.32 against the greenback, and after witnessing a volatile trading session closed at 73.36, lower by 5 paise from its previous close of 73.31.

business Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Mumbai
During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41 against the US dollar.
During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41 against the US dollar.(File Photo)
         

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at 73.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.32 against the greenback, and after witnessing a volatile trading session closed at 73.36, lower by 5 paise from its previous close of 73.31.

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said rising Covid-19 cases and the uncertainty over US stimulus affected investor sentiment.

Further, strengthening American currency and heavy selling in domestic equities also weighed on the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.34 % to 93.69.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 866.09 points lower at 39,928.65, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 236 points to 11,735.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 821.86 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.27% to $ 42.77 per barrel.

tags
top news
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In