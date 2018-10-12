Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 12, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rupee strengthens 38 paise to 73.74 against US dollar

The dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas, helped the recovery in the domestic currency.

business Updated: Oct 12, 2018 09:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Rupee today,Rupee value,Rupee against US dollar
Forex dealers said a higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee’s sentiment.(Reuters File Photo)

Continuing its recovery, the rupee Friday strengthened 38 paise to 73.74 against the US dollar in early trade in the forex market after global crude prices eased.

Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, the greenback’s weakness against some currencies overseas, helped the recovery in the domestic currency.

Brent crude fell 3 per cent to trade at 80.37 a barrel in the global market.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee’s sentiment.

The local unit, after hitting a record low of 74.50 Thursday, recovered 9 paise to end at 74.12 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 377.12 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 34,378.27 in opening trade.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 09:49 IST

tags

more from business