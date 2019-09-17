e-paper
Saudi Arabia to invite UN experts to investigate oil attack

business Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Riyadh
A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia September 14, 2019.
A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia September 14, 2019.(Planet Labs Inc via REUTERS)
         

Saudi Arabia will invite international experts including from the United Nations to participate in investigating an attack on its oil facilities and called on the world to condemn those behind it, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed that Iranian weapons were used in the attack, which knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production and damaged the world’s biggest crude processing plant, the ministry statement said.

“The kingdom is capable of defending its land and people and responding forcefully to those attacks,” it added.

The ministry said the attack above all targeted global oil supplies and called it an extension of previous hostile acts against oil pumping stations in May.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:22 IST

