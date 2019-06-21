Today in New Delhi, India
Sensex down 190 points, Nifty below 11,800

business Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
After opening on a flat note, the benchmark Sensex fell over 190 points during the early trade.(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )

After opening on a flat note, the benchmark Sensex fell over 190 points during the early trade on Friday.

Investor sentiment took a hit after oil prices rose sharply.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged over 5 per cent on renewed tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a US military drone.

At 10 a.m., the Sensex traded 190.27 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 39,411.36.

The Nifty was 44.80 points or 0.38 per cent down to 11,786.95.

On Thursday, Indian shares rose sharply, taking cues from firm global markets after the US Federal Reserve hinted at a rate cut.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 11:10 IST

