e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex rise after plans to ease air travel curbs

Nifty, Sensex rise after plans to ease air travel curbs

Sensex up by 150 points, Nifty at 9,079 in early trade

business Updated: May 21, 2020 09:54 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters| Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sensex falls 24 points, Nifty at 9,079 in opening trade
Sensex falls 24 points, Nifty at 9,079 in opening trade(PTI)
         

Indian shares rose on Thursday after encouraging corporate earnings reports and as the government said it plans to ease curbs on air travel, in a further relaxation of a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown that has bruised the economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.39% at 9,101.10 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.36% higher at 30,929.03.

Shares in Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, jumped 7.6%, while second-biggest carrier SpiceJet climbed 4.9% after India announced a resumption of some domestic flights from May 25.

IndiGo was the top gainer on the Nifty 100 .

Better-than-expected March-quarter results from Bajaj Auto Ltd made the stock the top gainer on the Nifty 50 with a 5.8% rise.

Meanwhile, ICRA late on Wednesday sharply lowered its forecast for India’s gross domestic product in 2020-21, projecting a 5% fall, deeper than its earlier estimate of a 1%-2% decline. ICRA is a local unit of ratings agency Moody’s.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 cases in IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In