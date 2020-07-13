e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 400 points; Reliance hits fresh peak

Sensex rallies over 400 points; Reliance hits fresh peak

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 2 per cent to hit its record high of Rs 1,938.80 per share.

business Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Sensex jumps over 300 points to 36,907 in opening session; Nifty surges 95 points to 10,863
Sensex jumps over 300 points to 36,907 in opening session; Nifty surges 95 points to 10,863(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries and strong signals from global markets.

Reclaiming the 37,000 level in opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 413.03 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 37,007.36.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty surged 123.35 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,891.40.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 2 per cent to hit its record high of Rs 1,938.80 per share, after the company said it has secured Rs 730 crore from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in Jio Platforms.

Adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.18 lakh crore, Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Maruti were among the other gainers.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 143.36 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 36,594.33. The NSE Nifty shed 45.40 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 10,768.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,031 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, besides stock-specific actions, positive cues from global markets too buoyed investor sentiment here.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains amid hopes of a better earning season.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.74 per cent to USD 42.92 per barrel.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 14,000, 616 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 14,000, 616 new cases reported
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh
28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In