Sensex, Nifty end higher for 5th straight session as financials lead

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:20 IST

Domestic equity markets ended up for the fifth session in a row on Tuesday driven by a surge in financials as they tracked broadly positive global mood.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 522 points or 1.57% to 33,825.53 levels amid buying in financials such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank. And, the broader NSE Nifty 50 ended at 9,979, up 153 points or 1.56%.

The Sensex had ended 879.42 points or 2.71% higher at 33,303.52 and the Nifty settled at 9,826.15, up 245.85 points or 2.57% on Monday.

Out of the 30 stocks on Sensex, 24 traded in the green. Bajaj Finance up 8.33% lead the gainers on Sensex. Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank were among other gainers.

Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex laggard, down 1.74%, and was followed by ITC, NTPC, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel.

Bajaj Finserv, Zee, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on the Nfty50 index. On the other hand, Coal India, Maruti, BPCL, ITC, and Dr Reddy’s led the losses.

All sectors on Nifty 50, except Nifty FMCG, ended the day in the green. Nifty Realty surged nearly 5% and was led by Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Brigade Enterprises and Godrej Properties.

Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services rose over 3% each. Nifty Auto and Nifty IT also added nearly a percent each.