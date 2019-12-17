e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty hit lifetime peaks; metal, financial stocks hog limelight

Sensex, Nifty hit lifetime peaks; metal, financial stocks hog limelight

After surging to its record intra-day peak of 41,401.65, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher at its all-time high of 41,352.17.

business Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to experts, domestic market scaled record peaks following positive cues from global equities that rallied on optimism over US-China trade truce.
According to experts, domestic market scaled record peaks following positive cues from global equities that rallied on optimism over US-China trade truce.(Photo: Reuters file photo)
         

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty soared to new peaks on Tuesday, driven by gains mainly in metal, financial and IT stocks amid firm global cues and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After surging to its record intra-day peak of 41,401.65, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher at its all-time high of 41,352.17.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 111.05 points, or 0.92 per cent, to its record closing high of 12,165.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.38 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel 4.37 per cent, Vedanta 3.50 per cent, Tata Motors 3.03 per cent, HDFC 2.46 per cent and Bajaj Finance 2.39 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma fell 1.37 per cent, M&M 0.63 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.56 per cent and HUL 0.48 per cent.

According to experts, domestic market scaled record peaks following positive cues from global equities that rallied on optimism over US-China trade truce.

“The positive mood of the markets was also aided by the RBI Governor’s statement about central bank’s further accommodative stance in terms of policy rate provided if there is a need,” said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The traders were also seen optimistic ahead of Wednesday’s GST Council meet and expects some positive outcome from the same, he added.

Sustained foreign fund inflows too boosted market mood here, experts said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 728.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 796.38 crore, data available with stock exchange showed on Monday.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended significantly higher, while those in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 3 paise against the US dollar to 70.96 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, was slipped 0.17 per cent to USD 65.23 per barrel.

tags
top news
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News