Sensex rallies 200 points to hit fresh intra-day high; Nifty above 12,000

Sensex rallied 200 points to hit fresh intra-day high 40,670.46 on Thursday

business Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(REUTERS FILE)
         

Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 200 points to hit fresh intra-day high 40,670.46 on Thursday. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty also reclaimed the 12,000 mark.

On Wednesday, the Sensex surged over 350 points to hit its record intra-day peak of 40,606.91 points driven by strong buying sentiment in banking, metal and realty stocks.

