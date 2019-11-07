Sensex rallies 200 points to hit fresh intra-day high; Nifty above 12,000

business

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:37 IST

Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 200 points to hit fresh intra-day high 40,670.46 on Thursday. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty also reclaimed the 12,000 mark.

On Wednesday, the Sensex surged over 350 points to hit its record intra-day peak of 40,606.91 points driven by strong buying sentiment in banking, metal and realty stocks.