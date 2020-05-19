e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex slips from day’s high, ends 167 points up, Nifty below 8900

Sensex slips from day’s high, ends 167 points up, Nifty below 8900

The equity indices, which started the day up by over 400 points, witnessed choppy traded during the last hour of the session to erase early gains even though they were in the green territory, led by weakness in European indices.

business Updated: May 19, 2020 15:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
BSE Sensex ended 167 points higher on Tuesday.
BSE Sensex ended 167 points higher on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian equity indices ended higher on Tuesday to break the three-day losing streak but could not hold on to day’s high levels amid selling in banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 167.19 points or 0.56% at 30196.17, off around 500 points from day’s high, at the close. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 55.85 points or 0.63% to close at 8879.10.

Bharti Airtel led the rally on Sensex despite posting a loss in the March quarter earnings as the scrip jumped 11% and even touched a fresh 52-week high. ONGC, Ultratech Cement and ITC followed the telecom giant in the rally.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank fluctuated between gains and losses through the day. The index ended 0.% lower at 17,486, nearly 700 points of the day’s high of 18,175.

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ONGC, Bharti Infratel and UltraTech Cement were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UPL, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and L&T.

The equity indices, which started the day up by over 400 points, witnessed choppy traded during the last hour of the session to erase early gains even though they were in the green territory, led by weakness in European indices.

European markets fell in Tuesday’s trade as investors turned cautious over bleak economic data and fears of the second wave of infections as many countries reopened after lockdown.

Sensex had closed 1,068 points lower at 30,028 and Nifty fell 313 points to 8,823 on Monday.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In