Sensex up 120 points, Q3 results in focus

Sensex gained over 120 points during Wednesday afternoon’s trade session over signs of easing US-China trade tensions and expectation of healthy Q3 corporate results.

The third quarter results session will start with the earning announcement of Tata Consultancy Services. The IT major is scheduled to announce its result on Thursday.

Globally, investors awaited the outcome of US-China trade talks which has been extended till Wednesday.

Sector-wise, metal, oil and gas stocks lost over 1 per cent but key finance and banking stocks traded in the green.

At 12.26 p.m., the BSE Sensex traded 122.99 points or 0.34 per cent higher to touch 36,103.92.

It opened above the 36,000 mark after closing at 35,980.93 on Tuesday.

The benchmark index, however, traded in a short range, touching an intra-day high of 36,250.54 and a low of 36,103.13.

The broader Nifty50 gained 16.25 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 10,818.40.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:18 IST