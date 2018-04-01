Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Gadkari

Vehicles will soon come fitted with number plates and the cost will be included in the four-wheelers’ price, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said.

At present, a vehicle license plate — which is attached to vehicles bearing its official registration number, commonly known as “number plate” — is procured by various states separately from designated agencies.

“We have taken an important decision. Now, manufacturers will fit the plates and embossing will be done later mechanically,” Gadkari told PTI. “Naturally, the price of the plate will be included in the car’s cost and the consumer will get some relief.”

The minister said the new technology number plates will not only bring relief to consumers, but also bring in uniformity across states. The prices for number plates procured by states ranged from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000, he said.

At present, the licence plate number is issued by the district-level Regional Transport Office (RTO) of respective states.

Gadkari also said there would be no compromise in terms of security as far as vehicles are concerned and such norms will be same for all models, be it economy or luxury.

“We will not compromise with security. The same security norms will be applicable for economic models and SUVs,” he said.

The government has recently made it mandatory for all cars manufactured after July 2019 to have air bags for drivers and seat-belt reminders, besides speeding alert systems beyond 80 kmph and sensors for reverse parking to avoid accidents. The minister also said there would be no compromise on the pollution front as well.