e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Tickets at Rs 9, Vietnam-based airline Vietjet coming to India

Vietnam-based airline Vietjet which will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December, is offering “super-saving tickets” priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its “three golden days - a special promotion” campaign

business Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Vietnam-based airline Vietjet said that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December.
Vietnam-based airline Vietjet said that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December.(Photo: VietJetAir)
         

Vietnam-based airline Vietjet on Tuesday said that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December.

Commencing on December 6, the New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route will operate four return flights per week, while the Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week starting December 7.

Besides, the airline is offering “super-saving tickets” priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its “three golden days - a special promotion” by the airline from August 20 to 22.

“India is one of our priority markets and an important addition to our growing network,” said Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet’s Vice President.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 17:42 IST

tags
more from business
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss