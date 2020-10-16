Under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, you can get 50% of your salary: Check eligibility, benefits, dates

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:09 IST

The Centre has extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act till June 30 next year and announced enhanced benefits and relaxation in eligibility conditions for those who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. It has made way for 50% unemployment benefit to the subscribers from 25% with relaxed eligibility criteria up till December 31, 2020.

Earlier, the financial assistance was provided within 90 days of the job loss and it has now been reduced to 30 days. The Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana will be available with original eligibility condition during the period January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, after December 31, 2020.

The scheme has been effective from July 2018 and was implemented on a pilot basis for two years initially.

Here is what you need know about the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana:

1. The scheme originally provided relief in case the Insured Person (IP) lost their job to the extent of 25% of the average per day earning during the previous four contribution periods (total earning during the four contribution period/730) to be paid up to maximum 90 days of unemployment once in the lifetime of the IP on submission of claim in form of an affidavit.

2. The insured person should have been rendered unemployed during period the relief is claimed in order to avail the scheme.

3. They should have been in insurable employment for a minimum period of two years immediately before their unemployment. They should have contributed not less than 78 days during each of the preceding four contribution periods, according to government’s notification.

4. The contribution should have been paid or payable by the employer.

5. The contingency of unemployment should not have been as a result of any punishment for misconduct or superannuation or voluntary retirement.

6. Aadhaar and bank account of the insured person should be linked with insured person data base.

7. The claims can be filed directly by workers. The claim will be due 30 days after the date of unemployment as against 90 days earlier.

8. The claim can be submitted online in the prescribed claim form after which the payment will be made in the bank account of the IP within 15 days from the receipt of the duly completed claim.