e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / US equity firm to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures

US equity firm to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures

The investment will give Silver Lake a 1.5% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited announced today.

business Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani
File photo of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani(Reuters)
         

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday announced that Silver Lake, a US-based private equity firm, will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of the RIL. The investment, RIL said, will give Silver Lake a 1.5% equity stake in its retail venture.

The transaction, Reliance Industries said, values Reliance Retail Ventures at an equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Speaking about the deal, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and Managing Director of RIL, said, “I am delighted to extend our relationship with Silver Lake to our transformational efforts of building an inclusive partnership with millions of small merchants while providing value to Indian consumers across the country in the Indian retail sector”.

This marks the second investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries’ group company. Earlier, it had invested $1.35 billion in Jio Platforms, becoming the first US private equity firm to invest in Jio, after social media giant Facebook purchased a 9.99% stake in the company in April.

tags
top news
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In