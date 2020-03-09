e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / US stocks trade halted for 15 minutes due to crashing oil prices, coronavirus worries

US stocks trade halted for 15 minutes due to crashing oil prices, coronavirus worries

Near 1340 GMT, the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21.

business Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Trading on US stocks was halted for 15 minutes.
Trading on US stocks was halted for 15 minutes.(Reuters image)
         

Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus.

The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500’s losses hit seven percent. Near 1340 GMT, the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.3 percent to 23,979.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.9 percent to 7,987.44.

tags
top news
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Coronavirus: Govt wants travellers from abroad to fill this form
Coronavirus: Govt wants travellers from abroad to fill this form
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news