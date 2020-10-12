e-paper
Home / Business News / Vedanta plummets nearly 21% after delisting fails

Vedanta plummets nearly 21% after delisting fails

Vedanta stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 23 per cent to Rs 94. On NSE, it tumbled 20.68 per cent to close at Rs 96.65.

business Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:16 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai in this file photo. The company’s market valuation declined Rs 9,347.78 crore to Rs 36,038.22 crore on BSE.
A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai in this file photo. The company’s market valuation declined Rs 9,347.78 crore to Rs 36,038.22 crore on BSE. (Reuters Photo )
         

Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted nearly 21 per cent after the company’s delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders.

The stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 23 per cent to Rs 94. On NSE, it tumbled 20.68 per cent to close at Rs 96.65.

The company’s market valuation declined Rs 9,347.78 crore to Rs 36,038.22 crore on BSE. In volume terms, 85.06 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 14.50 crore shares on NSE. In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its buyback offer is deemed to have failed as per the terms of the delisting regulations after promoter Vedanta Resources did not receive the required number of shares to delist the firm.

A large number of unconfirmed bids and some technical glitches in the tender process are likely to have contributed to the failure.

The BSE on October 9 evening showed 137.74 crore shares, out of a total 169.73 crore shares held by the public, to have been offered for sale to promoters, larger than the threshold of 134.12 crore. Some bids, however, were pending confirmation from custodians.

Reconciliation of data led to the number of shares offered for sale being trimmed to 125.47 crore. This, Vedanta said, was “less than the minimum number of offshore shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the delisting offer to be successful.” “Accordingly, the acquirers will not acquire any equity shares tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer and the equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges,” it said.

All equity shares tendered in the delisting offer shall be returned, it added.

