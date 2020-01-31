e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala resigns due to family commitments

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala resigns due to family commitments

Neemuchwala thanked Azim Premji, his son Rishad Premji, the board of directors, colleagues and customers for their support over the years.

business Updated: Jan 31, 2020 08:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Abidali Neemuchwala, the Chief Executive of global software major Wipro, has resigned due to family commitments
Abidali Neemuchwala, the Chief Executive of global software major Wipro, has resigned due to family commitments(HT Photo)
         

Abidali Neemuchwala, the Chief Executive of global software major Wipro, has resigned due to family commitments and will continue as the CEO until the board finds a successor, the company said on Friday.

“Abid will continue to hold the office of CEO &amp; Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual,” said Wipro in a statement early morning on Friday.

Meanwhile, Wipro board of directors has initiated the search to find Neemuchwala’s successor.

The company did not specify any time frame to find the successor.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years. We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity,” said Neemchwala in a statement early morning on Friday about his resignation.

Neemuchwala thanked Azim Premji, his son Rishad Premji, the board of directors, colleagues and customers for their support over the years.

“We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally,” Chairman Rishad Premji said in a statement.

Rishad said Neemuchwala drove key acquisitions and scaled Wipro’s digital business globally and wished him the very best for his future.

tags
top news
Stormy session on cards after heated all-party meeting
Stormy session on cards after heated all-party meeting
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO, will succeed Virginia Rometty
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO, will succeed Virginia Rometty
WHO declares coronavirus a global crisis; death toll mounts to 213
WHO declares coronavirus a global crisis; death toll mounts to 213
1 cop injured, terrorist killed after firing at toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu
1 cop injured, terrorist killed after firing at toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu
India’s first coronavirus patient responding well to treatment: Kerala minister
India’s first coronavirus patient responding well to treatment: Kerala minister
Jamia student who was shot ‘just happened to be there’
Jamia student who was shot ‘just happened to be there’
Long-awaited FDI protection provision expected in Budget
Long-awaited FDI protection provision expected in Budget
Find of India & best fast bowler of world: Akhtar’s praise for India quick
Find of India & best fast bowler of world: Akhtar’s praise for India quick
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News