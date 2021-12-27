e-paper
Wistron's iPhone factory in Kolar will be operational in 20 days

Wistron’s iPhone factory in Kolar will be operational in 20 days

Workers at Wistron’s manufacturing plant at Narsapura in Kolar district, had gone on a rampage on December 12 over the alleged delay in payment of salary and overtime wages.

business Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Bengaluru
Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, in Narsapura near the southern city of Bengaluru, India.
Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Sunday expressed confidence that Taiwanese contract manufacturer, Wistron Corporation’s iPhone manufacturing facility in Kolar would become fully operational and ready for production in the next 20 days.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the officials of Wistron Corp, Hebbar said, “I have spoken to the company officials and they have indicated that in the next 20 days the factory would be operational.”

Workers at Wistron’s manufacturing plant at Narsapura in Kolar district, had gone on a rampage on December 12 over the alleged delay in payment of salary and overtime wages.

Wistron had initially estimated the damage at Rs 437.7 crore but later backtracked and said the extent of the damage was about Rs 50 crore.

Further, it had informed the Taiwan Stock Exchange in its regulatory filing that the vandalism did not cause a significant impact.

The Minister said he could not get the full details about the incident as the senior officials of the factory were not available.

He said, “We will hold a meeting in Vikas Soudha next week and ascertain the exact cause of the vandalism.” Hebbar reiterated that the industrial policy in the state has been simplified to attract more investment and create more jobs for the locals.

Noting that the government was industrial as well as employee friendly, Hebbar said it will make sure that the worker get their due wages on time.

He underlined that his department was committed to building a good rapport between management and workers.

Blaming the district administration for not reporting the labour department or the public representatives about the incident, the minister said, “The incident would have been averted, had it been brought to our notice.”

He further said that the management has agreed to retain those who were not involved in the vandalism while those who engaged in violence will be removed.

On the ongoing strike at the Toyota Kirloskar manufacturing facility at Bidadi on the city outskirts, the Minister said the factory was shut for 26 days and now the first shift of the unit has begun while the second shift would start in the next 10 days.

