Home / Business News / Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours

Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours

Yes Bank ATMs resumed operations, allowing depositors to withdraw cash, almost a day after RBI announced moratorium capping withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000 from the bank.

business Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Account holders are seen outside the Yes Bank branch office at Janpath, in New Delhi(Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
         

Yes Bank ATMs have become functional again on Friday evening more than 24 hours after they become inoperative in the wake of an RBI moratorium capping withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000 from the bank for a period of one month beginning at 6 pm on March 5.

The RBI decision had led to long queues outside several ATM kiosks of the bank with worried account holders trying to withdraw cash fearing the crisis would impact their deposits. The government and the RBI, however, assured that customers’ money was safe with the bank and that it will be restructured soon. The bank notification followed the assurances.

“We would like to inform you that our ATMs are now functional. You can locate the ATM nearest to you here,” said a notification by the bank offering to locate ATM kiosks for its customers.

Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer misled him
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
