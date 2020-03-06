Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours

business

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:27 IST

Yes Bank ATMs have become functional again on Friday evening more than 24 hours after they become inoperative in the wake of an RBI moratorium capping withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000 from the bank for a period of one month beginning at 6 pm on March 5.

The RBI decision had led to long queues outside several ATM kiosks of the bank with worried account holders trying to withdraw cash fearing the crisis would impact their deposits. The government and the RBI, however, assured that customers’ money was safe with the bank and that it will be restructured soon. The bank notification followed the assurances.

“We would like to inform you that our ATMs are now functional. You can locate the ATM nearest to you here,” said a notification by the bank offering to locate ATM kiosks for its customers.