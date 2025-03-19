15 fastest-growing skills Indians need to thrive at work, according to LinkedIn

Ever since the rise of technology, the world has seen a wide range of changes, particularly in the skills that job aspirants must possess to succeed. And the recent leap in AI have sent the world's workforce into a frenzy to acquire new skills to stay relevant to the requirements of companies. 64% of the skills used in most jobs are projected to change by 2030 in India.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

LinkedIn research shows that around 25% of professionals worry about not having the skills needed for the future, 60% are open to switching industries and 39% plan to learn new skills. On the other hand, 69% of recruiters in India report a skills mismatch between the skills professionals have and the skills companies need.

Also read: Spends on credit cards in smaller towns has surged: Visa’s Ramakrishnan Gopalan

LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, has released the Skills on the Rise 2025 list to help job seekers in making their resumes better.

According to the report, the top five fastest growing skills that companies in India are hiring for include creativity and innovation, code review, problem solving, pre-screening and strategic thinking.

Creativity and innovation, problem solving and strategic thinking are seeing increased demand, not just in traditionally creative fields like arts and design but also in business development and education.

So which skills should you focus on while attempting to train yourself and become more suitable for the job you want? Here a list.

Also read: When Mukesh Ambani ran into Sunita Williams while waiting for an Uber. Throwback pic courtesy Anand Mahindra

Top 15 skills on the rise in India in 2025

Creativity and Innovation Code Review Problem Solving Pre-screening Strategic Thinking Communication Adaptability Large Language Models (LLM) AI Literacy Debugging Customer Engagement Statistical Data Analysis Prompt Engineering Market Analysis Stakeholder Management

Who else can you do to unlock new opportunities?

According to LinkedIn's career expert Nirajita Banerjee, being aware of the skills you already possess is very important. This helps you in highlighting your skill set comprehensively during job search and also plan in detail the skills you need to acquire or develop further.

Also read: India's renewable energy sector may face regulatory actions like China and Europe: Report

Showcasing soft skills like communication and adaptibility is also very important. These are skills that people often bury during job searches but which actually help them become more-attractive job seekers. “Members who list five or more skills receive up to 5.6x more profile views from recruiters and 24x recruiter InMails, and are 2.9x more likely to receive connection requests,” according to Banerjee.

Lastly, you also need to ensure that after identifying the skills that you lack, you make an effort to acquire them. Simply identifying the skills never helps. You must also note the skills required by the job you want and work you way to learning them.