2025 personal finance updates: Key changes in UPI, visa, EPFO, credit card, FD, and others

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The year 2025 will bring some personal finance changes to be planned ahead for including new rules for visa, credit card, EPFO, fixed deposits, UPI, and others

As the New Year 2025 approaches, it brings with it new changes in areas such as fixed deposit rules, credit card benefits, visa regulations, and more, all of which are important to consider when planning finances.

Not being aware of these changes can lead to the missing of important deadlines which can deprive one of the benefits from certain schemes.

The latest financial changes for 2025 are as follows:

1) Fixed Deposit Changes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed Fixed Deposit rules for non-banking financial companies and housing finance firms. The new FD rules will come into effect in January 2025.

The RBI guidelines deal with terms such as accepting public deposits, maintaining a minimum percentage of liquid assets, and repaying public deposits.

2) Visa changes in 2025

Indians who are planning to apply for visas in countries like Thailand, the United States, and the United Kingdom must be aware of the new updates to visa guidelines that will come into effect next year.

3) RuPay Credit card holders lounge access policy

The National Payments Corporation of India (NCP) updated guidelines for RuPay credit cardholders will take effect on January 1, 2025. The revised policy will introduce tier-based spending criteria for exclusive airport lounge access.

4) Sensex, Bankex, Sensex 50 monthly expiry

The expiry days of Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 index derivatives contracts will be revised from Jan 1, 2025. As per BSE's announcement on Nov 28, Sensex's weekly contracts will expire on Tuesday of every week from Friday every week from Jan 1, 2025.

5) Employees' Provident Fund Organisation

CPPS is set to be implemented as part of the EPFO’s IT modernisation project, CITES 2.01, with a target operational date of January 1, 2025.

6) UPI Payment

RBI, starting on 1 January 2025, will enable UPI payments for full-KYC PPIs through third-party UPI applications. The move will ensure better flexibility for customers.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
